This Bartender Saved A Woman From Being Drugged

For many women, this writer included, being randomly drugged at a bar tops the list of our biggest fears. Luckily, there are some heroes looking out. According to Indy100 (launched by the newspaper, The Independent), a bartender posted on the anonymous submission website, Whisper, that he saved a woman from being drugged this week. The post reads: “I’m a bartender. Last night I saw a guy drug a girl’s drink. When he wasn’t looking I switched the drinks. Watched that guy drug himself.” As Indy100 noted, there’s no way to confirm that this happened for sure since Whisper is an anonymous site, but since we are glass-half-full kind of people, we can only hope it’s real. In any case, he’s not alone. We reported on a similar story last spring. In Santa Monica, CA, three friends, Sonia Ulrich, Marla Saltzer, and Monica Kenyon were out at a restaurant when they noticed a man put something in his date’s drink when she got up to go to the bathroom. The women confronted the woman and notified the restaurant. As we said then, “What could have been a tragic evening ended up with the police showing up and the man in question going away quietly.” A few days later, that man was charged with two felonies: administering a drug and assault with intent to commit a sex crime, according to the Refinery29 post. Perhaps the most powerful takeaway from that story? Ulrich wrote in a Facebook post about how many people approached her throughout the rest of the evening to thank her and her friends for what they had done. Women repeatedly said to them, "It happened to me..." We sure hope women like these, and bartenders like the one above, are around for our next drinks dates.
Advertisement