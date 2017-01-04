This Woman’s Facebook Post Went Viral For The Best Reason

Sherman wrote in her post that the woman got out of her car and said, “I'm so sorry you spilled your milk. I'm a grandma, I know how that is. Please let me go in and get you another one.” Though at first Sherman tried to decline her offer, the woman insisted. When she came back, according to Sherman’s post, she brought extra milk she had bought, as well as a gift certificate to the grocery store. The woman refused to take the money Sherman offered her in return. In her post, Sherman wrote, “She has no idea what her act of kindness did for me. I was feeling exhausted and defeated for the most part this week and this strangers random act of kindness made me cry like a baby.” And she isn’t the only one affected by this random act of kindness. Since Sherman posted on Facebook on January 1, her post has received 69,000 Likes, and has been shared over 11,590 times. What’s the takeaway here? Sherman wrote, “In 2017 I hope we can all be a little more like her…Less hate, more love is my hope for 2017.” Whoever said kindness was dead hasn't read this Facebook post. (Or this entire Facebook page for that matter. If you’re having a blue day, check out this page for an immediate pick-me-up.) Read Sherman's entire post below.