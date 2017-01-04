This Wave Technique Might Be The Craziest Yet

Just because a beauty trend stops being trendy doesn’t necessarily mean it’s done, over, gone for good. Take, for example, matte brown lipstick: The ‘90s mainstay once seemed like little more than a relic of the grunge era, but over the past few years it's returned with a vengeance — and now we can’t imagine our lip color rotation without it. (Hi, Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in 1993.) That said, not every craze needs a second wind. No matter how committed you once were to your crimping iron, we’re not entirely sure it will make a mass comeback. But, if you’re still on a mission to bring a similar wavy texture back to life, this zig-zag curling iron might not be a bad place to start. Think of it as a crimper made modern. The hair tool brand, Glampalm, describes its ZigZag Styling Iron as “a departure from everything you know about heat-styling,” which seems like a fair statement, promising “uniform, texturized waves” for an “avant-garde” look. The results look a bit like a more severe version of our favorite '80s trend — where crimping is a gentle, rolling tide crashing on the shore, the zig-zag is a tidal wave. The only bad news? This crimper-on-crack will set you back a cool $220. If this were 1989, that’d be about $115.
