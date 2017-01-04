Dan Kay, a former contestant on Survivor: Gabon in 2008, has died. People reports that the 40-year-old father of two died unexpectedly on December 31, citing an obituary posted by Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester, New Hampshire. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Kay, an attorney, was the eighth contestant voted out during Survivor's 17th season. Host Jeff Probst was quick to share his condolences over Twitter yesterday. "I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon," Probst tweeted. "The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family."
Advertisement
I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family.— Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017
Kay is survived by his two children, Reese and Jax, as well as his mother, sister, and girlfriend. Funeral services will be held this Saturday, January 7.
Advertisement