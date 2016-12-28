We usually spend the first few nights of Hanukkah cooking the family recipes we whip up every year. But now that we're at the halfway mark, we're on the lookout for some new inspiration. And Pinterest is here to help. The site shared some of its top pinned Hanukkah recipes so we can mix things up with a waffle menorah or some doughnut pull-apart bread.
1. Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Swap the sprinkles and these easy cookies work for any holiday.
2. Deep-Fried Cookie Dough
Adding these to our annual holiday lineup, ASAP.
3. Sweet Potato Latkes
Switch things up with a sweeter take on the classic.
4. Jam Doughnut Pull-Apart Challah
Make this genius mashup a new family tradition.
5. Apple Pie Latkes
If you've never had dessert latkes, you're missing out!
6. Marshmallow Dreidels
Need a last-minute crowd pleaser? We've got you covered.
7. Crispy Perfect Latkes
There's nothing wrong with eating these year-round!
8. Menorah Waffles
Sure these are kid-friendly, but we're grown-ass adults and we want to make them, too.
9. Gelt Cake
Put all that leftover gelt to good use.
10. Honey-Nut Rugelach
Just don't expect these sweet treats to last all eight nights.
