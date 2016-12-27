Aside from Facebook Memories, nothing reminds us that time waits for no one like seeing childhood stars as adults. Remember the classic Disney Channel show Even Stevens — the one that launched Shia LeBouf’s career? Remember the actress, Christy Carlson Romano, that played the show’s perfectionist middle child, Ren Stevens? The same actress that also played the voice of Kim on Kim Possible? She’s 32-years-old now and happily married to producer Brendan Rooney.
On Christmas Eve Romano gave birth to a baby girl named Isabella Victoria, details that she confirmed with People magazine. In the days leading up to the birth, the new mom posted a picture of herself in a motorized shopping cart with her round baby bump. She’s already adulting harder than me.
Grown-up Ren and her husband explained to People how happy they were to welcome their new bundle of joy. “Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time.”
Steve Stevens is a grandfather. Am I the only one feeling old?
