It's hard to say what the best part of Scream Queens is. The spot-on horror parodies and jokes? The incredible costumes? Anytime Denise Hemphill (Niecy Nash) is on screen?
For star Lea Michele, though, there's one moment from the show that stands out.
Michele tweeted a clip from when her character, Hester, kissed Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos). The text on the video reads, "And then I got to kiss Uncle Jesse.. #ilovemyjob." "It was an honor," the actress captioned the tweet.
For star Lea Michele, though, there's one moment from the show that stands out.
Michele tweeted a clip from when her character, Hester, kissed Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos). The text on the video reads, "And then I got to kiss Uncle Jesse.. #ilovemyjob." "It was an honor," the actress captioned the tweet.
It was a honor @JohnStamos 😘 #ScreamQueens 💋🔪 pic.twitter.com/7axVHc4pXH— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 21, 2016
The tweet doesn't come as a huge surprise — in an interview with TV Insider on Tuesday, Michele called Stamos "wildly handsome." She also said the Full House alum was "such a great actor to work with."
Of course, we can't say we blame Michele for gushing about that steamy scene. Who wouldn't want to share an intimate moment with John Stamos?
Of course, we can't say we blame Michele for gushing about that steamy scene. Who wouldn't want to share an intimate moment with John Stamos?
Advertisement