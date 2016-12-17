It's not a mystery, they're rewriting history; DuckTales, woo-oo! One listen will bring all the words back to you, we promise.



The cartoon series that ran from 1987 to 1990 is getting an all-star reboot that might tempt you to watch, whether or not you grew up watching Scrooge swim in his money vault.



David Tennant's casting as patriarch Scrooge McDuck won't ruffle any Doctor Who feathers and Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett will voice Scrooge's hapless pilot, Launchpad McQuack.



As for his mischievous grandnephews? Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation will voice Dewey. Danny Pudi of Community fame will voice Huey, and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan will voice Louie.



For the two main female characters, Garfunkel and Oates' Kate Micucci will take on Webby Vanderquack and voice actor Toks Olagundoye will play her grandmother, Mrs. Beakley.



If DuckTales was part of your childhood, the new Duckburg residents belting the old theme song is two minutes of sing-along nostalgia. But to the uninitiated, beware: It'll get stuck in your head.



DuckTales premieres on DisneyXD in summer 2017.

