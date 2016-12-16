Another Teen Mom star is ready to tie the knot! Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG is engaged to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer. He posted a photo of the beautiful wedding ring he gave Standifer on Instagram and captioned it, "A getting married [sic]."
Edwards first brought Standifer around on the show's sixth season. (The finale aired last week.) Audiences saw the couple move in together not long after the start of their relationship. It's not clear whether we'll see them get married on the show, since season 7 has not yet been confirmed.
In October, Edwards' Teen Mom co-star and ex, Maci Bookout, got hitched to Taylor McKinney. The exes co-parent their 8-year-old son, Bentley. I think little Bentley is the winner here. Now, he has two mothers and two dads to raise him!
Advertisement