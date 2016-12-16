We've already gotten a sneak peek of what The Handmaid's Tale is going to look like when it premieres on Hulu next year. Safe to say, it's going to be bleak. But now, we're getting a first look at Orange Is The New Black's Samira Wiley in the series.
Wiley plays Moira in the show, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 sci-fi novel set in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, where men rule all. Moira is a handmaiden whose sole purpose for living is to procreate, something she rebels against.
There's a sense of that strength and tenacity in the first photo of Wiley, who is wearing the red handmaid's outfit. It's just a close-up, but with the light shining behind her, it gives her an angelic, almost dreamlike glow. Fitting, since in the book, Moira is referred to in flashbacks by the protagonist, Offred.
Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, is also a handmaid who is trying to navigate a male-dominated world where punishment is brutal for those that don't follow the rules — women just like Moira.
The 10-episode series premieres April 26 on Hulu.
