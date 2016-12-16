Less than one percent of magazine covers in 2016 featured transgender models, but representation is gradually increasing. Vanity Fair, Time, Harper's Bazaar, Women's Running, and Men's Health all recently featured transgender cover stars for the first time, and soon, National Geographic will follow suit.
The magazine's January 2017 issue features Avery Jackson, a nine-year-old transgender rights advocate, ATTN reports. The issue, Gender Revolution, is out now for subscribers.
Several trans, non-binary, bigender, and androgynous people posed for another cover, which will be on newsstands on December 27. The issue will also be published online on Monday, December 19.
National Geographic is also releasing a documentary about trans issues by the same name.
@natgeomag I'm shaking so much I can barely type. Thank you for featuring Avery! #transisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/R1FAw6ayBH— Debi Jackson (@transgirl_mom) December 14, 2016
Her parents also make frequent media appearances to discuss parenting a transgender child. "People look at the outward appearance but the Lord looks at the heart," her mom Debi Jackson said on Listen to Your Mother. "My daughter is a girl in her heart. She knows it, God knows it, and that’s good enough for me."
