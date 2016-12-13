This Military Family Found A Way To Be Together In Their Christmas Card

The holidays are, of course, a time to come together — but not every family has that option. Brandon Sistrunk, a staff sergeant in the Air Force, can't be home with his wife, Ashley, and their four young kids this year because he is currently deployed overseas in Iraq. Because the Sistrunk family couldn't literally be together on Christmas, Ashley wanted to find some way to make them feel a little bit closer. She came up with a brilliant idea for a Christmas card.
According to the Huffington Post, Ashley and her children posed with a sign that read "Christmas" in their Colorado Springs backyard, and Ashley's mom snapped a few pics. All the way in Iraq, a friend took photos of Brandon with his own sign that said "Merry." Thanks to the power of PhotoShop and a little imagination, Ashley was able to stitch the photos together into a cohesive and heartwarming Christmas card. Take look:
If you think the finished picture is cute and touching, you have to see the collage Ashley put together of her husband's many "air-kiss" photos. He sent her more than 15 different ones, so she would have plenty to choose from. Now that's true love.
