Oh, yep *checks watch*. It's about time for another reboot. Hollywood can't get enough nostalgia these days, and the cult classic Little Shop Of Horrors is next on the list. Sources confirmed to Variety on Wednesday that the musical, which had its big screen debut in 1960, would be coming to Warner Bros directed by Greg Berlanti.
The original film, which tells the story of a young, somewhat pathetic man who accidentally raises a flesh-eating plant, starred Jack Nicholson and was directed by Roger Corman. However, you probably know it best as the 1986 iteration starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin when he had black hair. That '80s reboot, directed by Frank Oz, became a cult classic, meaning the upcoming production has some pretty big shoes to fill.
No names have been tossed around when it comes to casting, but Matthew Robinson is slated to write the script. While director Berlanti hasn't lead a film since 2010’s “Life as We Know It,” his credits have been found elsewhere on shows like “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Arrow.”
It's still too early to predict when the movie will be coming out, but it's not too early to get excited. With thirty years of special effects and technology since the last reboot, the next retelling is sure to be even more entertaining.
