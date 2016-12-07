Throughout his career, Johnny Depp has received many awards and accolades, but he's probably not too proud about the latest honor he received.
Forbes has released its annual list of the most overpaid actors in Hollywood, and Depp tops the list for the second year in a row. He also took home the prize in 2015.
According to the article, Depp's title was calculated based on how much money he took home per box office dollar earned, and "his last three movies returned just $2.80 at the box office for every $1 he was paid on them." For comparison, Will Smith ranked second, getting a $5 box office return for every $1 he was paid this year.
It wasn't long ago that Depp was one of the most bankable and highly sought-after actors in Hollywood, but after his divorce from wife Amber Heard revealed a string of unpalatable abuse allegations, it seems possible that audiences were less drawn to a Depp movie this year than they may have been in years past.
Depp starred in three major studio releases in 2016, which is pretty much on par with his career in recent years, but Alice Through the Looking Glass, the sequel to 2010's Alice in Wonderland, underwhelmed in box office numbers. Depp also had a small role in the Sundance release Yoga Hosers, and had a brief role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (but will have a much bigger role in the sequel slated for 2018).
Next year, he'll reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean installment, called Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and he's already got no less than three other movies in the works for 2017 alone. It's too soon to tell what next year will bring for Depp's career, but at least he can take comfort in the fact that he still makes major bank, public scrutiny aside.
