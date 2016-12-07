Someone Please Cast Scarlett Johansson As A Disney Princess

With more and more Disney live action remakes coming to television and theaters, let's hope a director has Scarlett Johansson in mind for an upcoming role. For her and her daughter's sake.
The actress revealed that she has been dreaming of being cast as a Disney princess for nearly two decades. Johansson told the New York Times' Turning Point magazine that while she's had a lucrative career playing everything from the badass Black Widow in Avengers to a sensitive and lonely wife in Lost In Translation, but she has not yet donned an elaborate ball gown or been given a fairy godmother.
"Right now I think we [her daughter Rose, 2] both share the dream that I will someday be a Disney princess," she told the magazine, "but it’s probably not going to happen. I’ve been asking for that job for the past 20 years, and nobody has booked me."
With her icy blonde hair and singing chops, I could see a possible Queen Elsa in her future. Or maybe even an Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, cast opposite of the always prince-worthy James Marsden.
