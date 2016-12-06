If you haven't binged Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life yet, what are you doing? If you're a fan of the show, the revival really hits the spot. If you're not, it's a pretty satisfactory hate-watch. But regardless, here's a disclaimer before you read another word: THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD.
If you thought there was something off about that final wedding scene in the Netflix revival, then you were right: It's because that whole "big wedding" never happened; it was cut from the budget. The show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, revealed to TVLine that due to major budget cuts, she had to rework Lorelai and Luke's wedding with some last-minute adjustments.
"The wedding was originally a much bigger deal," Sherman-Palladino told the site. “The wedding was a whole shebang. And then they took money away from us. Anything that has extras in it and costumes became a production nightmare. So we had to figure out how to make this wedding satisfying without doing ‘The Big Wedding.'"
The long-awaited wedding went from the ceremony of the century in Stars Hollow to a brief montage of floral arrangements and a popped bottle of champagne at midnight. It's implied that the next morning, Lorelai and Luke will actually wed in the grandiose ceremony of Emily Gilmore's dreams, but we, the viewers, never see it. In the end, Sherman-Palladino says that the smaller, subtler version turned out to be better.
"You can bitch and moan about monetary and budget restrictions, but sometimes working in a tight frame forces you to do things that you wouldn’t normally have done that wind up actually being dramatically better," she said. "In paring all of the bells and whistles away, we get down to the crux of really what it is: It’s Luke, Lorelai, and Rory. And that made it intimate and gave it more feeling."
