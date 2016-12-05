If you think that two of the characters on the upcoming season of Scandal favor each other, it’s not a coincidence. Zoe Perry has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of Scandal. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she will take on the yet unknown role alongside her father, Jeff Perry, who plays Cyrus Beene on the show.
But Zoe didn’t drop her father’s name to get the gig. The 32-year-old actress was already part of the Shondaland family with a previous role on Grey’s Anatomy, and she has acting credits on NCIS, Private Practice, and My Boys.
You might recognize Zoe’s mom, too. Laurie Metcalf played Jackie Harris on the beloved late 80's and 90’s sitcom Roseanne. She was the high-strung younger sister of Roseanne who was always looking for love, sometimes in the wrong places. Metcalf and Jeff Perry were married for nearly a decade before divorcing in 1992. These are the connections you can only make by falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole. Hollywood is all about its nepotism.
In addition to her Shondaland roles, Zoe played a younger version of her mother’s Jackie character twice on Roseanne. So what character do you think she’s going to play on this season of Scandal? My theories are: Cyrus’s estranged daughter from a previous relationship, another one of Fitz’s side chicks, an aspiring Democratic politician who needs Olivia Pope to help hide her family’s ties to the Ku Klux Klan. So many options.
