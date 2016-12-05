

Katie insists that Greg not make it weird by assuming the worst. Thank god. It's also worth noting that there’s a responsible way to acknowledge that one of your kids’ friends is cute. When I first started dating, my mom did it all the time for encouragement, “He’s cute, Sesali. You should go for it!” But then when Katie mistakenly thinks Greg is asking if she should approach the boy, she says “No. I wouldn’t even know what to say to him,” with a girlish giggle of her own. Now, Katie, that is just weird.



While it’s certainly more rare, predatory behavior from older women toward underaged boys is still a thing. If Greg made these comments about a girl moving in on Taylor’s boo, the show would probably be canceled because of the outrage. Let’s tread lightly here, guys.