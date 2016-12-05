American Housewife is known for the kind of unconventional humor that throws us off the scent of traditional housewife tropes — while putting an actual housewife right in front of us. Katie’s humor is usually one of my favorite parts of the show. But in the preview for tomorrow’s episode, it's just creepy.
Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is going to his first school dance, and his mom (Katie Mixon) and dad (Diedrich Bader) tag along. As if this isn’t mortifying enough, the girl that Oliver was hoping to officially corsage and partner with for the night is already being be-flowered and canoodled by another boy. Katie describes Oliver's new rival as "hot," and her husband responds with justifiable disgust.
Katie insists that Greg not make it weird by assuming the worst. Thank god. It's also worth noting that there’s a responsible way to acknowledge that one of your kids’ friends is cute. When I first started dating, my mom did it all the time for encouragement, “He’s cute, Sesali. You should go for it!” But then when Katie mistakenly thinks Greg is asking if she should approach the boy, she says “No. I wouldn’t even know what to say to him,” with a girlish giggle of her own. Now, Katie, that is just weird.
While it’s certainly more rare, predatory behavior from older women toward underaged boys is still a thing. If Greg made these comments about a girl moving in on Taylor’s boo, the show would probably be canceled because of the outrage. Let’s tread lightly here, guys.
The episode airs on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
