This K-Pop Star's Fashion Line Has Finally Landed Stateside

For us, pining for cool overseas brands that we can't actually buy (without a plane ticket, at least) is an all-too-regular occurrence. Luckily, one of the lines we've lusted after from afar has made it stateside. Two years after launching, K-pop star Jessica Jung's label, Blanc & Eclare, has finally arrived in the U.S. with a brand-new flagship store in New York's Soho neighborhood.
Jung, Blanc & Eclare's creative director, is perhaps best known as a former member of internationally beloved K-pop band, Girls' Generation (also known as SNSD). Since splitting from the group in 2014, Jung has had a whirlwind couple of years branching out on her own. In addition to starting a fashion line, she has released a solo album, and her second album is already in the works. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram, Jung has made waves with her personal style in addition to her musical endeavors.
Blanc & Eclare, which began as an eyewear and denim collection, introduced a ready-to-wear line earlier this year. Taking a page from Jung's personal style, the collection is a mix of classic staples and trendier silhouettes.
We got an early look at Blanc & Eclare's new flagship in Soho. Watch the video, below, to see Jung talk about the her favorite winter trends, new music, and more. Then, click ahead for some clutch picks.
