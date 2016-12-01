There are few houses as iconic as the Tanner household in Full House. That opening scene of colorful houses atop a San Francisco hill is forever ingrained in the minds of '90s babies everywhere. I would be lying if I said I didn't imagine walking through those red doors and into the living room of the quirky and lovable Tanner family (both then and now).
And now, the famous home in the possession of the most worthy homeowner out there. No, not Bob Saget. It now belongs to Jeff Franklin, the actual creator of the show and it's recent Fuller House Netflix spin-off. Franklin purchased the home for around $4 million (close to its original May $4.15 million listing) according to The Hollywood Reporter.
For those in the area, or if you're simply a tourist interested in visiting the house, it's located in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood at 1709 Broderick Street. The 2,500-square-foot home was originally built in 1883, but has been redesigned in recent years to reflect a more updated look. Franklin tells THR that he plans to redo the interior to make it reflect his iconic series, which premiered in 1987.
He wants to really give off the full Full House vibe.
