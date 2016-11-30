The first season of Westworld is coming to a close this Sunday, December 4, and HBO just gave us a big "what If!" with their latest batch of photos from the episode.
Warning: Spoilers from episode 9 ahead.
In the finale, we know that Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) comes face to face not only with the Man in Black (Ed Harris), but also the truth about her previous loops. We're expecting a host rebellion led by Maeve (Thandie Newton) and a crazy new narrative from Ford (Anthony Hopkins).
What we weren't expecting was a picture of Dolores walking with MIB...next to her own GRAVE!
What does it mean?!
We have a few theories. Dolores the host could be based on a real human whose remains are buried in the park. Or, it could be an ominous warning of her fate. But in the end, it will probably be another part of Ford's narrative (along with every other plotline in the show). Still, it's eerie and an interesting twist.
Cue Arnold's line: "These violent delights have violent ends."
