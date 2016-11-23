Will The Next Bachelorette Finally Be A Woman Of Color?

So, how did Steve come to this conclusion? On his website, the blogger revealed the final four remaining contestants based on leaked intel from the set: Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Rachel Lindsay.



While only one of these women will win, Steve pointed out that for the previous 12 seasons of The Bachelorette, "every one of the leads finished in the top 4 of the Bachelor season they were on." Following this same trend, one of these women will be the next Bachelorette.



Season 21 of The Bachelor doesn't even premiere until January, so all of these conjectures are a bit premature. But, should Reality Steve prove correct, Rachel Lindsay would be the first Black woman to ever reach the final four in 20 seasons of the show. It's a sad milestone, but our frowns could be turned upside down if her casting winds up breaking barriers.



Right now, Steve is not saying that Lindsay, whom he describes as a likable "career woman," is the next Bachelorette, but he has predicted she will not be the winner of Viall's season.



"This show is capable of anything at this point," he wrote. "She's obviously a serious candidate, that's a given."



In any case, it's going to be a while before anyone knows who will be the next Bachelorette — the decision is usually announced in March.

