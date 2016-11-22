Love & Hip Hop was my guilty pleasure for a long time. I faithfully committed my Monday’s to the sometimes torturous sagas of second tier hip hop artists in New York, Atlanta, and Hollywood. But sometime during the second season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, I tapped out. I couldn’t take another thrown drink or awkward confessional. But last night I reclaimed my Monday night seat for one reason: Juelz Santana.



If you’re not familiar with Juelz, he was one of the original members of the uber popular rap group, Dipset which also included rappers Cam’Ron and Jim Jones. He is known for singles like “There It Go (The Whistle Song)” and “Mic Check.”



Still not ringing a bell? Remember Tyga’s Halloween costume this year when he accompanied Kylie Jenner as she revived a very “Dirty” Christina Aguilera? He wasn’t just feeling patriotic. Tyga was dressed as Juelz Santa in one of his most iconic outfits.



