There was a time when the concept of being cast out to sea with a Teen Mom castmember could be considered a form of punishment. Now, it appears to be a selling point. Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, and Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry, are the special attractions for an upcoming Royal Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas.
Have you ever wanted to hang out with the Teen Mom 2 and OG cast on a cruise? Now’s your chance, I’m happy to announce our very first cruise with our fans! @kaillowry, @realamberlportwood1__, and I will all be heading to the Bahamas on Royal Caribbean next summer - more details here, book a cabin before it fills up! http://www.vbdusa.com/teenmom2017.html
"Have you ever wanted to hang out with the Teen Mom 2 and OG cast on a cruise?" Bookout asked on Instagram last week. "Now’s your chance, I’m happy to announce our very first cruise with our fans!"
Here's what we know about the trip: The five-day cruise, organized by Vacations by Design, leaves from Miami on RC's Enchantment of the Seas on July 31. It stops in Nassau, Bahamas, Coco Cay, Bahamas, and Key West, Florida. Along the way, guests will enjoy "special screenings and surprises," and in-person interviews with the three moms. Prices go from $734 per person up to $1303. Oh, and per TMZ, Farrah Abraham was specifically not invited in order to keep the atmosphere family friendly.
We still have so many more questions, though: What percentage of this giant ship (which holds 2,446) will be filled with Teen Mom fans, versus unsuspecting passengers? If you must be 21 or older to book the trip, and it's supposed to be fun for the whole family, how many of these families will include current teen moms? Will there be lectures on how to turn motherhood into reality TV fame? Seminars about on-camera parenting? Will the stars' kids be onboard to be ogled by fans, or is this an awesome kid-free vacation for the ladies? Also, why are they going on a cruise in the dead of summer?
Please book this, someone, and report back to us with answers.
