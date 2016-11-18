I'm not going to lie, Mariah Carey’s new mini docuseries (fancy lingo for reality show) is the first that I actually can’t wait to watch. Carey is an icon whose reputation precedes her and I’m super excited to get some behind the scenes footage of Mimi. E!, the network that brings us Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is certainly hyping it up. They’ve released a third promotional trailer for the show, which airs December 4, and we have some questions.
Check out the trailer here and then click ahead to see some of the questions we hope to see answered on the show.
