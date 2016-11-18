If you’ve ever wondered how two people from opposite sides of the political aisle could possibly make a marriage work, ABC is here to show you. The network has just picked up a show from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Vijal Patel called Libby & Malcolm, about a Black liberal pundit and a white Republican who fall in love and blend their families.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Courtney B. Vance, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O. J. Simpson, will play the role of Malcolm, a charming democrat and father of three. The role of his Republican other half, Libby, will be taken on by Felicity Huffman, also an Emmy winner for ABC’s American Crime. In addition to building a new life together, the couple will face off on their politically polarized talk show.
By picking up Libby & Malcolm, ABC is adding to its repertoire of prioritizing diversity and inclusivity in its family comedy lineup. The show is bound to stir up some old and new conversations about interracial dating, democracy, and social justice that people are very passionate about. No pressure, Kenya, we’re relying on you to keep it tight.
Libby & Malcolm comes right on time, following a divisive presidential election that has political leaders on both sides of the aisle calling for unity in the face of what are sure to be four interesting years. The show will most likely rely on current/recent events to build its storylines, and ultimately underscore the sources of conflict in Malcolm and Libby’s relationship. I guess we’ll just have to watch the show to find out if love can really conquer all.
Ultimately, Libby & Malcolm will call into question the real meaning of our social and moral values and how we use them to take action in matters of the heart. So, do you think you could marry someone who doesn’t share your political values?
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Courtney B. Vance, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O. J. Simpson, will play the role of Malcolm, a charming democrat and father of three. The role of his Republican other half, Libby, will be taken on by Felicity Huffman, also an Emmy winner for ABC’s American Crime. In addition to building a new life together, the couple will face off on their politically polarized talk show.
By picking up Libby & Malcolm, ABC is adding to its repertoire of prioritizing diversity and inclusivity in its family comedy lineup. The show is bound to stir up some old and new conversations about interracial dating, democracy, and social justice that people are very passionate about. No pressure, Kenya, we’re relying on you to keep it tight.
Libby & Malcolm comes right on time, following a divisive presidential election that has political leaders on both sides of the aisle calling for unity in the face of what are sure to be four interesting years. The show will most likely rely on current/recent events to build its storylines, and ultimately underscore the sources of conflict in Malcolm and Libby’s relationship. I guess we’ll just have to watch the show to find out if love can really conquer all.
Ultimately, Libby & Malcolm will call into question the real meaning of our social and moral values and how we use them to take action in matters of the heart. So, do you think you could marry someone who doesn’t share your political values?
Advertisement