Catelynn Lowell sent Teen Mom fans into a frenzy today when she posted a photo on Instagram accompanied by what some are calling a “cryptic” message. Underneath a picture of herself, Maci Bookout McKinney, and Maci’s husband Taylor, Catelynn wrote: “#thxbirthcontrol nine months from now I plan on being more awesome!! #stayprotected #safesex #isbestsex.”
Many thought the caption meant that Catelynn is pregnant, thus her needing to wait a while before she can actually take the birth control that she thinks is so awesome. But Catelynn quickly shot down any speculations about her uterus playing host to a new little one when she caught wind of the story.
@CatelynnLowell did you know you're pregnant? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vUTJlNkeSJ— Sami (@SamiAutumn) November 17, 2016
Yea definitely not 😂😂 https://t.co/fCYnDzZdV7— Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2016
So, what did she mean? We have a theory: In nine months, she plans on being more awesome than she currently is because she won’t have to worry about the results of an unplanned pregnancy. It’s the small peace of mind that many women on birth control have come to appreciate.
