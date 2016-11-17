“The muk-bang trend was spearheaded by South Korean women who are very, very thin in a culture that has the narrowest standard of beauty — who are as freaked out about gaining weight as Americans are — who are actually very, very successful at driving their income by being professional eaters and fulfilling the specific requests of their subscribers,” she explains. “This is no longer a fictional character, but somehow a real character in the world.”



Both Yuko and Shin note that the trend is changing, however. Thanks, in part, to women like Mindy Kaling and Amy Schumer, we’re seeing a shift in representation of both women’s bodies in general, and the bodies of female characters who enjoy food. But Yuko points out that the trend is also tied to women stepping into more prominent roles as creators of television.



“In my mind, Amy Schumer and Mindy Kaling are conventionally attractive women, but even their body types are slightly out of the conventional norm of celebrity body types, and it’s interesting because they both have their own shows,” she says. “It’s interesting that two of the more prominent women on TV who are known for having ‘real bodies,’ they wrote those roles for themselves.”



Of course, Tina Fey created 30 Rock and Gilmore Girls is the brainchild of Amy Sherman-Palladino, so quite a few of these gorgeous gluttons were created by women. But even though the food-loving women on these shows may not have represented the most attainable body types, they still went a long way toward normalizing the idea of women eating. Women, even those who don’t look like Liz Lemon physically, could see themselves in her and her relationship with food, which brought us one big step closer to women on television reflecting the way women in the real world think and feel and live their lives. And we can all eat a doughnut off a pencil to that.

