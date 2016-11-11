Last night, Grey's Anatomy gave its viewers a trip down memory lane — and things got emotional. Shonda Rhimes knows how to pull at our heartstrings, but Meredith Grey's flashback moment in the latest episode is especially heartbreaking. (Particularly considering the week we've had).
In the episode, Grey is doing one of her signature voice-overs — explaining her delicate emotional state post-surgery — when she glances to the left and sees her late husband Derek Shepherd prepping for surgery himself. He looks over at her, smizing, until a nurse walks in, shaking Grey from her daydream. Seeing him, even just in her imagination, gives her the strength to push through her struggles. It was a little moment of inspiration that we can all relate to.
Viewers took to Twitter to grieve over Patrick Dempsey's absence from the show all over again. Ever since Shepherd's death in season 11, fans have been nostalgic for the days of peak McDreamy.
Misery loves company. And Grey's fans really love McDreamy.
Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Episode 8 is 😭😭😭😭😭 I miss McDreamy, I miss the sweetness of Grey and Shepherd! I can't 😔😔— E. FAEcalis (Gm (+)) (@fayeswifter) November 11, 2016
If this ain't all of us right now... #Derek #Meredith #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/ZTwHIPdwlh— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 11, 2016
@GreysABC i will never get over him. I cannot control my feelings when he appears/is mentioned. Seriously! #mcdreamy— Diana Enríquez (@Diianuchiis) November 11, 2016
Why the hell did Greys have to bring back McDreamy just to take him away again! Their goal is to make me sob— GET FREE GALAXY S7!! (@giveawayjoolx) November 11, 2016
me when Derek was on screen for like 5 seconds #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/etPnozo3Mw— em mueller (@emilyrosemue) November 11, 2016
If you're ready for the feels, watch the clip below.
