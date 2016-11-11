Story from TV Shows

McDreamy Was Back On Grey's Anatomy & Twitter Bawled Its Eyes Out

Morgan Baila
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
Last night, Grey's Anatomy gave its viewers a trip down memory lane — and things got emotional. Shonda Rhimes knows how to pull at our heartstrings, but Meredith Grey's flashback moment in the latest episode is especially heartbreaking. (Particularly considering the week we've had).

In the episode, Grey is doing one of her signature voice-overs — explaining her delicate emotional state post-surgery — when she glances to the left and sees her late husband Derek Shepherd prepping for surgery himself. He looks over at her, smizing, until a nurse walks in, shaking Grey from her daydream. Seeing him, even just in her imagination, gives her the strength to push through her struggles. It was a little moment of inspiration that we can all relate to.

Viewers took to Twitter to grieve over Patrick Dempsey's absence from the show all over again. Ever since Shepherd's death in season 11, fans have been nostalgic for the days of peak McDreamy.

Misery loves company. And Grey's fans really love McDreamy.
If you're ready for the feels, watch the clip below.
