Stephen Colbert Has Provided A Screaming Booth To New Yorkers

Michael Hafford
As the election comes in much tighter than anticipated, many people feel in need of a good scream. At this point in the night, the entire country is too close to call and people on Twitter are not exactly taking things calmly. But Stephen Colbert's Late Show has a solution.

Namely: A screaming booth. The booth was installed at 53rd and Broadway in New York's midtown and people have taken ample advantage of it. Here are some gifs.

If you're unable to make the screaming booth, you can make your own with a pillow and an understanding room.
One guy got caught in the booth, which is about right.
The full stream of the booth is available below.
