The Stranger Things cast has officially started filming season 2 of the hit Netflix series, and we couldn't be more excited.
To kick off the season, the show's Twitter account shared a photo of most of the cast that looks like it's straight out of the Upside Down.
sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs#— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 4, 2016
ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs
uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq pic.twitter.com/jYd1tDsPRi
It's a bit dizzying to look at. Imagine if the whole show was filmed like that! Ha — that would be weird.
@Stranger_Things did you guys know that we are filming the entire next season rotated 180 degrees I hope none of you get motion-sick— Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 4, 2016
Shit. They better be punking us.
Well, now that I know I may need a barf bag for season 2, let's go on to examining who is in the reading through.
It looks like the gang's all here over at the kid's table. Millie Bobby Brown is seated front and center which means Eleven will be back. Phew.
Except... hold on.
Where.
Is.
Barb.
It looks like everyone's favorite high school student will officially not be returning. Previously we crossed our fingers for a surprise appearance, however, things aren't looking too hot for Nancy's ex-best friend. Though, at least Barb will get the justice she deserves, David Harbour and the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer promise.
Even though no one will ever replace the Barb-sized hole in our hearts, we do get to see two new characters, seated on either end of the table: Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink. The newbies will play siblings. Sink will play Max, a tomboy who is as tough as she is confident and Montgomery will play Max's older brother with a bad boy attitude and the black Camaro to match, TVLine reports. They'll both be regulars in the series.
Twitter is as psyched as we are to see the crew reunited. We've missed you, Stranger Things.
@Stranger_Things almost broke my neck reading this lol and I AM SHOOK YAAS— andreea ♡ (@calumstruly) November 4, 2016
