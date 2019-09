April Nardini will forever be remembered as the nerdy middle schooler who breaks up Lorelai and Luke in the middle of Gilmore Girls' sixth season by revealing that she is Luke's daughter.Turns out even the girl portraying April Nardini didn't like April Nardini very much, either. Actress Vanessa Marano was 13 years old when she played the character, and still remembers reading April's lines and immediately disliking her.“I was a huge fan of the show. I remember, the [casting] breakdown came out and it was like, ‘13 years old, quirky, has storyline with Luke,’” the now 24-year-old recently told BuzzFeed . “Immediately I was like, Oh my god, they’re giving Luke a daughter. Oh my GOD, she’s gonna ruin their relationship. Oh my god, I hate her already. I have to play her’… It was my last chance to ever get a real part on Gilmore Girls.” Needless to say, she overcame her immediate disdain and went for the part.So, was it worth being one of the most disliked characters on a beloved show? Yep. And Marano knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get fans on board with April. "I’d say to myself, ‘I don’t care that the world is going to hate me for a little bit, I get to be on Gilmore Girls."