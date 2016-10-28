April Nardini will forever be remembered as the nerdy middle schooler who breaks up Lorelai and Luke in the middle of Gilmore Girls' sixth season by revealing that she is Luke's daughter.
Turns out even the girl portraying April Nardini didn't like April Nardini very much, either. Actress Vanessa Marano was 13 years old when she played the character, and still remembers reading April's lines and immediately disliking her.
“I was a huge fan of the show. I remember, the [casting] breakdown came out and it was like, ‘13 years old, quirky, has storyline with Luke,’” the now 24-year-old recently told BuzzFeed. “Immediately I was like, Oh my god, they’re giving Luke a daughter. Oh my GOD, she’s gonna ruin their relationship. Oh my god, I hate her already. I have to play her’… It was my last chance to ever get a real part on Gilmore Girls.” Needless to say, she overcame her immediate disdain and went for the part.
So, was it worth being one of the most disliked characters on a beloved show? Yep. And Marano knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get fans on board with April. "I’d say to myself, ‘I don’t care that the world is going to hate me for a little bit, I get to be on Gilmore Girls."
Turns out even the girl portraying April Nardini didn't like April Nardini very much, either. Actress Vanessa Marano was 13 years old when she played the character, and still remembers reading April's lines and immediately disliking her.
“I was a huge fan of the show. I remember, the [casting] breakdown came out and it was like, ‘13 years old, quirky, has storyline with Luke,’” the now 24-year-old recently told BuzzFeed. “Immediately I was like, Oh my god, they’re giving Luke a daughter. Oh my GOD, she’s gonna ruin their relationship. Oh my god, I hate her already. I have to play her’… It was my last chance to ever get a real part on Gilmore Girls.” Needless to say, she overcame her immediate disdain and went for the part.
So, was it worth being one of the most disliked characters on a beloved show? Yep. And Marano knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get fans on board with April. "I’d say to myself, ‘I don’t care that the world is going to hate me for a little bit, I get to be on Gilmore Girls."
Advertisement
Marano's career took off after her days as April wrapped in 2007. She went on to star in Dexter, Switched at Birth, and she'll be back for the upcoming Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
Looking back at her character, Marano added, “She’s actually really fun, and one of my favorite characters I’ve ever gotten to play — but everyone loves Luke and Lorelai, and that’s the storyline that broke them up.” She continued, “It just goes to show what you’ll do based off your [fandom]. "
Marano's fellow GG fans still resent little April. We'll see if she can redeem herself this next go-around.
Looking back at her character, Marano added, “She’s actually really fun, and one of my favorite characters I’ve ever gotten to play — but everyone loves Luke and Lorelai, and that’s the storyline that broke them up.” She continued, “It just goes to show what you’ll do based off your [fandom]. "
Marano's fellow GG fans still resent little April. We'll see if she can redeem herself this next go-around.
This Wednesday is VERY April-Nardini-like: unwanted, annoying, and a happiness ruiner— Mary Kate Moore (@marykate_moore) October 26, 2016
Fingers crossed that April Nardini is dead in the new @GilmoreGirls— Kate Chambers (@Empireofthebun) October 27, 2016
The best part about the Gilmore Girls trailer is that April Nardini isn't in it at all— Hannah (@hb_flynn) October 27, 2016
Advertisement