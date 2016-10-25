Millie Bobby Brown is quickly becoming one of the most talented and talked about young star's of 2016. After her stellar break-out performance as the monosyllabic Eleven in Stranger Things, she's proving that in addition to being a great actress, she's a great interview. The 12-year-old actress and aspiring comedian was recently profiled by Interview magazine, resulting in a badass photo shoot and adorable interview led by Sia's muse, 14-year-old Maddie Ziegler. During their transatlantic phone call, the two best friends touched on their squad goals, cute dogs, and first kisses.
It turns out that the on-screen smooch between Eleven and Finn Wolfhard's character, Mike, was Brown's first kiss (as she revealed to Jimmy Fallon) but she is still reeling in embarrassment over it. The moment that Ziegler brings it up, Brown jokes that she is "an evil, evil person."
Listen, first kisses are indeed awkward, but they're also pretty great. But for Brown, it was all business. As she says, "At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, "Wow. It makes sense for the storyline."
Ziegler persisted on, reminding Brown that boys are, and will continue to be, attracted to her. Something she deems as "pretty cool." Brown, clearly more focused on her career than cooties, responds with a mature speculation: "It's in a strange way. I don't know if they're like in love with the character. Like, [they want to brag] "I know the real character, guys."
Teenage boys or otherwise, it would be an honor to meet the real Brown, if only to bring up her first kiss and see her uncomfortably squirm, like Ziegler did. What else are best friends for?
