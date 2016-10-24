In Gilmore Girls fandom, there are three Teams that one can be on relating to Rory Gilmore's love life. You can be Team Jess, Team Logan, or Team Dean. But imagine if we, at one point, had been given the option to be Team Ryan Gosling. Oh, yes, this almost happened.
Years ago, in 1999, a younger, blonder, and impressionable Gosling walked into an audition room with hopes of landing a role on a new show about a quirky mother-and-daughter duo spicing up the picturesque town of Stars Hollow. During a panel this past weekend at the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest (yes, this is a real thing), casting director Jami Rudofsky spilled the details of Gosling's audition fail, Vulture reports.
"I rolled my eyes because he was late, and he was blond," Rudofsky said. She explained that after her initial disdain, she was impressed by his acting skills. His tardy arrival was, she realized, part of him being in character (he was auditioning for a small role as a football player). However, he still did not end up getting the role (she said he "fell flat"), but she later cast him in an independent film, so there's no bad blood there.
Instead, Gosling continued to star in the wildly cheesy series Young Hercules, where he played the title character until the end of 1999. Next, he had time to audition for a role as another football player in a movie you might have heard of...Remember the Titans. It looks like everything turned out the way it was supposed to.
But seriously, who could ever say no to this?!
