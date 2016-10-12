Mischa Barton's New TV Role Is So Unexpected

Mischa Barton is coming back to TV in an unexpected way — as a car enthusiast. Barton will be one of four hosts on Joyride, an upcoming show on The Esquire Network. The O.C. Star will join T-Pain, Oliver Trevena, and race car driver Brian Vickers as they pit vintage cars and new models against each other to see which ones will really give gearheads the best road experience.
Though Barton's characters haven't had the greatest luck with cars (RIP, Marissa), the "screen siren," as she's called in the show's trailer, seems to enjoy taking the flashy rides for a test-drive. Her Joyride bio identifies her as an "actress and car lover." According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress collects vintage Cadillacs.
This won't be Barton's first foray into reality TV. She competed on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars. Maybe what drew her to the dance competition, a desire to "try to do something completely out of my comfort zone," as she said in a Vanity Fair interview, explains her new role as a TV driver?
Joyride premieres on November 15.
