We Need To Talk About How Badly This Movie Treats Women

Toward the beginning of The Birth of a Nation , Nate Parker shows us an image from which we’re never supposed to recover. Nat Turner (Parker) and his master Samuel (Armie Hammer) are going on a door-to-door gospel revival: Nat must preach to “wayward” slaves the holy benefits of obedience and hard work, and his master Samuel gets a handful of cash in return. The montage shows how slavery forces the negro preacher to compromise his own soul, and, importantly, gives viewers a look at the way slaves on other plantations are treated.Nat watches as the white daughter in a slave-owning family runs across a porch. She’s playfully pulling a Black slave girl (around her own age) on a makeshift leash. The music dies down, and the two girls run in slow motion. It’s chilling, and Parker’s camera wants us to shudder at the sight of it. Except the scene reflects exactly what Parker as director is doing to the women in this movie: stringing them along like props, turning sexual assault into a set piece.Two rape scenes serve as tipping points for Turner’s rebellion in the movie. Both have been widely reported as historically inaccurate at best, and ham-fisted propaganda at worst . The two sequences are both, and more: Birth of a Nation focuses on how sexual assault disfigures women, and how men — husbands and masters — process these traumas as attacks on their masculinity.When Nat first sees Cherry Ann (Aja Naomi King), he convinces his master to buy her. She’s pale-faced and mad with disease, but he sees something in her that he wants to save. She lunges at him when he tries to help her out of the wagon at the plantation. Samuel tells Nat’s mother to nurse Cherry Ann back to health. She does, and Cherry reemerges ready for a new life. It’s a weirdly conveyed love story — Nat thanks his mother for “making her look so pretty” — and then falls in love with (and subsequently marries) the new charge. Cherry was a gift for Samuel’s sister, and she lives on a neighboring plantation. When she’s gang raped by slave catchers, Nat begs his master for permission to visit her.This is when things get wacky: When Nat asks Samuel to let him leave and see to Cherry’s health, there’s little dialogue. Nat shuffles into Samuel’s room, barely explaining what’s happened, only that he’s desperate to see her immediately. He talks about the attack in broad strokes: Some men got ahold of her.Both slave and master can fill in the blanks as to what happens when these women fall into the wrong hands.