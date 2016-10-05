These New Emoji Celebrate Interracial Couples

Early last year, the emoji keyboard went through an important update. Rather than the all-white people emoji that existed before, users could now customize their characters by selecting from many different skin tones. However, there's still progress to be made, which is why the new keyboard Love-Moji launched on Tuesday.
Love-Moji, brought to you from the people behind Loving, coming to select theaters November 4, celebrates interracial couples, a concept that the traditional emoji have yet to represent. Love-Moji builds on the emoji we're already obsessed with, like two people holding hands, kissing, or looking at a heart, but gives them the diversity they need.
It makes sense that Loving is behind such an awesome project, because it's a film all about interracial love in the 1960s. Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga play Richard and Mildred Loving, the real-life couple behind the "Loving v. Virginia" civil rights case that went to the Supreme Court in 1967. Love-Moji proves that, so many years later, we should still be celebrating this diversity.
In addition to launching the keyboard, Loving has joined forces with Twitter to create a few hashtags that automatically generate these interracial emoji:
Thankful to be able to freely love this amazing guy thanks to one brave couple. Can't wait to see @lovingthefilm! #VoteLoving ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wwUxRCfwKB— christina (@ChristinaS0110) September 29, 2016
So EXCITED to use #thisisloving emoji starting today to represent @RylandAldrich and me as a couple! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EYVBC1H7iR— Emily Lu Aldrich (@ChunziLu) October 4, 2016
The Lovemoji keyboard is currently available for free in the App Store for iPhone or Google Play.
