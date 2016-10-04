This 102-Year-Old Woman Just Got Arrested For An Unusual Reason

You'd think that by the age of 100, you'd have gotten that rebellious streak out of your system, but that's not the case for Edie Simms. Simms, who is 102 years old, was arrested last Friday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police. Though you usually have to commit a crime to be arrested, Simms was in handcuffs for a different reason.
According to KTVI, Simms was "arrested" by the police as a way to cross an item off her bucket list. The cops picked up Simms and gave her her very first ride in the back of a police car, something she had decided she'd like to experience once in her life. The police then dropped her off at the Five Star Senior Center, where Simms regularly donates handmade items. The director of the senior center, Michael Howard, commented on Simms' unusual generosity, saying, "Here we've got a senior helping seniors, and I just think that's the neatest thing."
It seems that Edie Simms isn't your run-of-the-mill senior. She celebrated her 102nd birthday on September 25 and has no plans to slow down anytime soon, KTVI reported. And after more than 100 years of life, she's got a lot of great advice, too; she is quick to share the importance of community service, and she sweetly insists that "it's a great world if you just open your eyes and look at it." (Huffington Post)
