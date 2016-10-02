Amanda Seyfried Got Lovely, Low-Maintenance Bangs

Amanda Seyfried really does have bangs now, everyone. This is not a false alarm. This is not like the gorgeous wig she wore for that Justin Timberlake movie. This is not like last month, when she blew our minds with a photo of herself with a brown bob and medium-length bangs.
So as not to shock us too much with that hairstyle, she labeled the pic, "Gratuitous donkey shot in wig," on Instagram. But she really took the plunge recently and there's photographic evidence above to prove it. She debuted the look at the No Kid Hungry dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as she stepped out with new fiancé, Thomas Sadoski.
The shorter locks are swept to either side of her forehead, framing her heart-shaped face with a natural, '70s vibe. Some of us attempt this look (usually unsuccessfully) when we're growing out our bangs. Seyfried, however, manages to make this a look on its own. They could even be a fringe gateway — a way to test the waters before going for a bigger chop. Who's ready to bookmark this one for a trip to the salon?
