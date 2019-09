This Moving Video Of A Preemie's First Year Will Make You Tear Up

When Brad and Lin Mitchell's daughter arrived six weeks early, they spent a lot of time in the hospital with their newborn, Lillian. The couple truly weren't sure how much time they'd have with her.So, in order to preserve the time they got, Brad began recording short videos of Lillian each day, Today reports. And when Lillian was finally released from the hospital, her parents decided to keep filming.“As the days went on, we kept recording, and we decided that no matter how things went, we wanted to be sure we had full documentation of her first year that we could look back on and enjoy,” Mitchell told Today. And after posting the footage on YouTube in honor of Lillian's first birthday, the video has gone viral.Titled "365 Days In 365 Seconds," the video begins with clips of Lillian in the hospital — she's connected to feeding tubes and a breathing mask, and surrounded by medical equipment. But as the montage of her first year goes on, we see Lillian's life filled with family members' embraces, baby babbling, playing with toys, and even chilling with the family's French bulldog, Pierre.