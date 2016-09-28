The crazy plot twist in the pilot episode of NBC's new series This Is Us had many viewers wondering how the show could possibly top itself. But series creator Dan Fogelman promises there are many more surprises in store — for years to come. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman said, "There are some questions that are going to be not answered for seasons, and it’ll always make sense."
If the second episode is any indication, we believe it. You might recall that at the end of the premiere, we were shocked to learn that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are actually the parents to Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley).
The show wasted no time breaking our hearts in the second episode: A glimpse into the future showed us that Rebecca and Jack are no longer together. Gasp. That's right: Just when we were wrapping our heads around them being the parents of this trio of adults, we then learned that their story doesn't end happily ever after. Or does it?
Safe to say This Is Us is officially our new addiction; we already can't wait to see how Fogelman and the series will deliver on his promise.
