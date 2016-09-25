Let me introduce you all to the love of my life, Sienna Harper Gernon! I've never felt love like it! @justchrisgernon thank you so much, you have been the most amazing support and she is the luckiest girl alive to have you as a daddy! We are so blessed! #MeetBabyFaces Thank you all so much for your comments, well wishes and support! I truly have the most amazing followers!
Last week, both Irish makeup artist Grace Mongey and ANTM alumna Lisa D'Amato gave their respective followers a very personal glimpse into their pregnancies by sharing their labor on social media.
According to Evoke.ie, Mongey, a.k.a. Faces by Grace, took to Snapchat on Wednesday to offer an update on how much she was dilated and when she got her epidural. She went on until she couldn't — we imagine a nurse prying her smartphone from her hands as she pushed — and then shared one more pic of her baby girl, Sienna.
D'Amato had friend Brendan Vaughn hold her phone and capture the birth of her second child live from the delivery room — from a modest viewpoint behind her head, so as to protect her privacy. She is every bit the second-time mom and also very obviously soothed by an epidural. The model chats about the camera and what kind of food she wants after the birth in the minutes before she starts pushing.
#venicesire @venicesire poor guy had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck with a ton of Ambiotic fluid in his lungs so he's still struggling to learn how to breath on his own since he had a rough breathing start but his lungs are healthy, he's a BiG boy and can't wait for him to meet his big brother @castledaxel and everyone else once he gets out of the nicu and transitions to real life now with breathing💖🙏🏽😚 8lbs 9oz 22in LONG!
We may be tempted to joke about people's willingness to expose themselves to our gaze, but there is something else going on here, too. No one is too jaded to be dumbstruck by the sight of baby Venice Sire in his first seconds out of the womb, before he's even able to take his first breath.
Welcome to the world, tiny internet stars!