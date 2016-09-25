These Women Broadcast Their Labors On Social Media & It Was Rad

Sabrina Rojas Weiss

Last week, both Irish makeup artist Grace Mongey and ANTM alumna Lisa D'Amato gave their respective followers a very personal glimpse into their pregnancies by sharing their labor on social media.

According to Evoke.ie, Mongey, a.k.a. Faces by Grace, took to Snapchat on Wednesday to offer an update on how much she was dilated and when she got her epidural. She went on until she couldn't — we imagine a nurse prying her smartphone from her hands as she pushed — and then shared one more pic of her baby girl, Sienna.

D'Amato had friend Brendan Vaughn hold her phone and capture the birth of her second child live from the delivery room — from a modest viewpoint behind her head, so as to protect her privacy. She is every bit the second-time mom and also very obviously soothed by an epidural. The model chats about the camera and what kind of food she wants after the birth in the minutes before she starts pushing.

We may be tempted to joke about people's willingness to expose themselves to our gaze, but there is something else going on here, too. No one is too jaded to be dumbstruck by the sight of baby Venice Sire in his first seconds out of the womb, before he's even able to take his first breath.

Welcome to the world, tiny internet stars!
