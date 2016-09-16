According to Noel, a 2-year-old amateur paleontologist, a T. Rex goes — and let me make sure I'm spelling this right — BOO-ROAR! Tyrannosaurus Rex is also his favorite dinosaur. This is high praise, considering Noel knows the names to at least eight dinosaurs. In a video by YouTuber Laura Hopkins, Noel happily names every dinosaur figurine his mother presents.
Noel isn't just clever — he's pretty fashion-conscious, as well. Check out his Toy Story onesie and his black-rimmed glasses, which could definitely count as Williamsburg chic.
Next up for the young Ross Geller is bedtime. After that, maybe a PhD in paleontology? We'll be on the lookout.
Watch the video, below. You might learn a few things about dinosaurs (and you'll probably squeal at the cuteness overload.)
