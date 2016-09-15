Story from TV Shows

The Best Reactions To The AHS Season 6 Premiere (Spoilers)

Erin Donnelly
Warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's season 6 premiere of American Horror Story. Read at your own risk.

Ryan Murphy and the AHS crew delivered one doozy of a story last night. Season 6 kicked off with a callback to American colonial history, a riff on Unsolved Mysteries and other true-crime shows, and an unlikely romance between the artists formerly known as pretend Marcia Clark and make-believe O.J. Simpson. We did not see that coming.

Fans had a lot of reactions to "My Roanoke Nightmare" and were only too happy to share them on social media. Let's break it all down, shall we?

1. Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr., fresh from squaring off as Marcia Clark and O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, reunited as love interests. The two play actors reenacting the story of Shelby and Matt Miller (Lily Rabe and Andre Holland), and share an on-screen smooch. Twitter couldn't deal.
Advertisement
2. The story-within-the-story plot, and references to the missing colonists of Roanoke, VA, had viewers scratching their heads.
3. People were not happy with the lack of Evan Peters. And WTF happened to the theme song and intro?
4. It was still scary.
5. All in all, we're so happy it's back. Bring on the nightmares!
Advertisement

More from TV