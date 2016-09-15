Ryan Murphy and the AHS crew delivered one doozy of a story last night. Season 6 kicked off with a callback to American colonial history, a riff on Unsolved Mysteries and other true-crime shows, and an unlikely romance between the artists formerly known as pretend Marcia Clark and make-believe O.J. Simpson. We did not see that coming.
Fans had a lot of reactions to "My Roanoke Nightmare" and were only too happy to share them on social media. Let's break it all down, shall we?
1. Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr., fresh from squaring off as Marcia Clark and O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, reunited as love interests. The two play actors reenacting the story of Shelby and Matt Miller (Lily Rabe and Andre Holland), and share an on-screen smooch. Twitter couldn't deal.
When did Marcia Clark start dating OJ? Which show am I watching? #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/BD0FnpZUnx— Tom Bartins (@thepitt) September 15, 2016
#AmericanHorrorStory ... OJ & Marcia Clark apparently got married & moved to North Carolina next door to rednecks. Nice. @FXNetworks— Doug Chapman (@DougChapman) September 15, 2016
Marcia Clark and O. J. Simpson really turned things around 😧 #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/r5MTpKLC3A— Dylan Alexander (@DylanJAlexander) September 15, 2016
#AmericanHorrorStory raise your hand if you're so confused, and your brain can't process anything now because AHS pic.twitter.com/aFnYu2wACD— 5SOS (@cristi_chiri15) September 15, 2016
On a scale of 1-10 how confused are you about American Horror Story? #AHS pic.twitter.com/JW6AJt3lMX— Amanda Marie (@amanda_caughey) September 15, 2016
- no theme song— Kevin Paquette (@kevinmpaquette) September 15, 2016
- ended 5 min. early
- No Jessica Lange
- Evan Peters?
- don't know the theme
- no preview #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/R3qqaQyjeb
So Evan Peters can't make an appearance on the first episode but all the red necks from duck dynasty can? #AHS6— Jadamerica (@kmsjada) September 15, 2016
People: "This season is going to be the best"— 9/15🍂 (@Hey_Jasminee) September 15, 2016
Me: after not seeing Evan Peters #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/k9o8jJ22wE
#AHS6 #AHS— Rayvon Mckenzie (@RayvonMckenzie) September 15, 2016
*gets attacked by ghosts & nearly drowned in the hot tub*
Him: Babe stay
Me: pic.twitter.com/mG0GGNnsG9
ok so ahs scared the crap out outta me and now I can't sleep and probably won't be able to for a week. that is all.— Madi (@_madiosborne) September 15, 2016
me: look i can't even with ahs anymore, i'm tired i'm not that bothered any-— phoebs (@jenniferhoneys) September 15, 2016
* #AHS6 airs *
me: pic.twitter.com/WbU86rzeR1