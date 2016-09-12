Both Harry Potter and Daniel Radcliffe have outgrown the "Boy Wizard" title the character took on in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. With news that Warner Bros. is considering adapting the newest Potter installment into a movie, Radcliffe said he might be ready to let another actor take over the role.
"I’m never going to close the door; that would be a stupid thing to do," Radcliffe told The Hollywood Reporter at the Deauville Film Festival. "But I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it."
If Warner Bros. indeed heads back to Hogwarts, it would be with a feature film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage play released this year. The play takes place 20 years after the events of Deathly Hallows, when Harry is an adult with an adolescent son.
Even though Radcliffe has moved on to other high profile projects — Swiss Army Man was a recent hit — he's not opposed to more Potter movies, he's just more concerned with keeping the sanctity of the original magic alive.
"There’s a part of me that’s like, some things are better left untouched. If we went back to Potter, there’s a chance we’d make what Star Wars: The Force Awakens was to the original Star Wars. But there’s also the chance that we’d make Phantom Menace," said Radcliffe. "So I don’t want to go back to anything like that and maybe sour what people have already loved."
