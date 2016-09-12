Olympians Phelps, Biles & Raisman Shine On Lip Sync Battle

Spike's Lip Sync Battle All-Stars Live got a gold medal pedigree when Olympians Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Aly Raisman all appeared on the program.
Phelps was scheduled to appear, and did so in stirring fashion. The star swimmer and most-decorated Olympian of all time performed Eminem's "Lose Yourself." He began the song in a bathroom meant to replicate the one from 8 Mile before strutting onstage and performing while the crowd did that hand thing from the movie. You know what we're talking about. It's like a half point, half wave, on rhythm. He was good. Watch.
But perhaps the most entertaining part of the show was when Olivia Munn brought out two gold medal Olympians to counteract Phelps' athletic gravitas. The actress performed Sia's "Cheap Thrills" and her gymnast companions did not disappoint. There's only a preview available online, but check it out.
