If you love a good romantic story, then there's no question you're a fan of The Notebook. In 2004, when Nicholas Sparks' 1996 novel was turned into a feature film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, it quickly became many people's go-to chick flick. The story has everything: period costumes, a gorgeous Southern setting, and a forbidden romance. In short, it's the perfect love story. Recently, a photographer named Stacy Welch-Christ cleverly combined The Notebook love story with the real-life romance of an Oklahoma couple.
According to The Huffington Post, Clemma and Sterling Elmore have been married over 57 years. When they met, it was love at first sight, and like Allie and Noah's, their love story continues to inspire all who hear it. That includes their granddaughter, Amber Elmore-Christ. She and her photographer sister-in-law, Welch-Christ, teamed up to celebrate this couple's love with a very special Notebook-inspired photo shoot. Welch-Christ shot the grandparents as they posed together in 1940s outfits, and props that look like they could have come straight from the movie set.
The photos of the sweet couple were taken on September 2, and Welch-Christ posted them to Facebook the next day. Since then, the album entitled "Notebook inspired love with Clemma & Sterling" has gotten over 15,000 likes. The mashup of IRL love and an iconic romantic film is winning, and we simply can't look away. Click through for some highlights from the shoot. (Huffington Post)
