“Do you have kids?” I ask.



“Four.”



“Do you like them?”



“A lot,” she nods emphatically. I am powerfully grateful for her effervescent Midwestern assurance. She reminds me of my aunties: their lilting accents, their maternal gravitas, their frank, hearty laughs.



I can’t explain what it is I need in this moment, or why I need it, but whatever it is, any greater regional or political framework feels momentarily irrelevant to it. My choice in this moment happens to be one she supports — and certainly this interaction could have been very different, had I been seeking another option. But it’s also true that right now, I need someone to bear witness to me, and she does. She is kind to me. She treats me like kin, and for a moment, we coincide. She is my adversary and my family. Something in that simultaneity moves me. There seems no symbolism in it; I am, for a moment, overtaken by oceanic feeling. That, or it could be the progesterone surge.



The woman chatters on, taking out a calendar wheel — it is incredible to me that medical science has not yet advanced past this gestational slide rule — to determine my conception and due dates: May 15. My baby is due May 15. I giggle. She giggles. I still can’t believe I’m here, but the Midwesterner in me loves this woman. I love her for being with me at this surreal, bewildering crossroads. I love her for making sweet-tempered small talk and, in doing so, taking me out of my own swirling, keeling, pregnant brain. Only in retrospect does something else clarify to me: This was the moment I chose to keep my baby.



Nine months later, I give birth to a healthy baby boy, three weeks before his due date. We name him Josiah, called Jed. The Bible, and The West Wing. The intersection I have always lived.



The next July, I find myself driving again to Walmart for a few groceries, with the baby in the back seat, and I spot the clinic. It’s a weekday; I’d bet anything the same woman is there. Before I can reconsider, I pull into the gravel driveway, angelic soft-focus fetus still supervising it all, like T.J. Eckleburg in utero.



“Do you remember me?” I ask, smiling shyly as the baby wriggles on my hip, three months old, ripe and tender and beautiful.



“Oh, honey,” she says, her hands flying up to her mouth as she gasps. “Of course.”

