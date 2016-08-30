Yesterday, Freeform announced that the popular drama would finally come to a close after its seventh season on-air in April 2017. Before the show is gone forever, fans still have half a season to look forward too, as the midseason finale airs on Tuesday August 30.
Shay Mitchell, who plays Emily on the show, promises that it will be one of the most intense episodes yet.
"This will be the most insane, hands down," Mitchell told E! News in an exclusive interview. "This will be insane. What we've shot thus far is beyond anything I could ever have imagined, but that is why our writers are so incredible."
Such a bittersweet day for the cast and crew of #PLL as we announce that Pretty Little Liars will end after this season. And while I will save my LONG drawn out speech about how nothing in my life will ever compare to what this show did for me, I will leave you with this (for now ;). A photo of me and the five women who helped shape my 20s. I am a better person for knowing them, learning from them, and loving them endlessly...I hope you enjoy our EPIC summer finale tomorrow and I cant wait for you all to see whats to come as we say goodbye to PLL... (insert ugly cry here) 😭... Thank you and I love you guys.
Speaking of her character, the actress warns that her relationship isn't safe. "Emily does have that revolving door of girlfriends," Mitchell teased. "She is not having trouble in the dating world. Good for her. I wish it was the same in my life."
In terms of who to trust? Mitchell says no one.
"I always want to say never trust anybody in Rosewood, and that goes for the girls as well," she said. "I look at everybody with a little side-eye — even the parents too! You never know how the season's going to wrap up."
Mitchell added that she and her co-stars and the whole crew have become super close throughout the years. "It's a very family vibe on set."
On Instagram, a few of the other girls — Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Troian Bellisario — posted pictures in honor of the midsummer finale.
So sad to know that this show is coming to an end. But excited for you to see the amazing finale tonight!!!!! Can't wait for you to see the next season...... It's the best one yet. Love these girls so much and everyone who has been involved with the show since day one. And I love you guys!!!!! Without our fans we wouldn't be here today 💋💋💋💋 we love you!!!!
In about two months, an era comes to an end for us. With filming coming to a close I can't help but reflect on the last 7 years with everyone. Thanks to all of u for letting us live in Rosewood for as long as you have ! The most messed up town in America 😜 April 2017 will be worth the wait and very gratifying. Bittersweet emotions over here 😭🙌🏼🙏🏼
Yesterday was strange. I've thought about what it would be like to tell the world we are saying goodbye for a long time. I didn't really know what it would be like. We (the cast and crew) have known for a long time so when we said it out loud I felt so removed. As if I was commenting on something that was already gone. But the truth is, there's so much left to do. So much of this story left to tell in these final months. And I will say that I am more proud of the work we are doing now. More proud of the friendships we have now and the lives we are living now, as a cast and crew, than I ever have been. So don't be sad. Or be sad if you need to be. But know you have an amazing last season ahead of you. Enjoy the #pll finale tonight. It will be the second to last one we ever do. 😍