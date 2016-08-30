

Speaking of her character, the actress warns that her relationship isn't safe. "Emily does have that revolving door of girlfriends," Mitchell teased. "She is not having trouble in the dating world. Good for her. I wish it was the same in my life."



In terms of who to trust? Mitchell says no one.



"I always want to say never trust anybody in Rosewood, and that goes for the girls as well," she said. "I look at everybody with a little side-eye — even the parents too! You never know how the season's going to wrap up."



Mitchell added that she and her co-stars and the whole crew have become super close throughout the years. "It's a very family vibe on set."



On Instagram, a few of the other girls — Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Troian Bellisario — posted pictures in honor of the midsummer finale.

