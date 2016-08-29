Can We Talk About What's Happening In Nick Jonas' Pants?

Nick Jonas' VMAs performance of "Bacon" had plenty of notable moments. There was a mini Jonas Brothers reunion when big brother Joe made an appearance. Nick showed off his transition skills when he made the trip from the diner to the stage in record time. And toward the very end of the performance, something clearly visible was going on in his very tight pants.
Eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter were quick to point out just how much of Jonas we were able to see. One user tweeted, "Nick Jonas' package is poppin in those leather pants tho." Another wrote, "Nick Jonas' bulge should win a moonman." Jonas didn't exactly experience a Lenny Kravitz level of exposure. Still, there's definitely going to be more than one reason people will be talking about his VMAs performance tomorrow.
Advertisement
When Nick Jonas was standing on top of that fire truck you could see the outline of his package 👀👀👀👀— thicclet (@morgithecorgii) August 29, 2016
Okay no one else saw that Nick Jonas bulge, I swear to god I didn't mean to notice— luh-RAYN men-DOH-zuh (@Lmendozaaa) August 29, 2016
Advertisement